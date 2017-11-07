Police pursuit ends with one dead, one injured

One man was killed and a woman injured after the car they were in crashed while fleeing from police in Morgan County Monday evening.

The pursuit reportedly began in Roane County, although authorities have not said why they were chasing the vehicle, and involved deputies from both Roane and Morgan counties. It ended at shortly after 6:30 pm when 34-year-old William Crabtree of Oliver Springs lost control of his 2004 Volvo XC90 on a curve on Lower Rockwood Road just inside Morgan County while traveling at a high rate of speed, and left the roadway.

The car traveled across a residential driveway and through two ditches before slamming into a large tree. Crabtree died in the crash and his passenger, 32-year-old Amber Neal of Rockwood, was injured. Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which is investigating Monday’s fatal accident. Trooper Nathaniel Crow indicated in his report that a seat belt may have saved Crabtree’s life had he been wearing it at the time of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in Monday’s crash. As we learn more about why the pair was being pursued by authorities, we will pass it along to you.