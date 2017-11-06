Playoffs Round 1: AC, OR, OS among those advancing to round 2

(4A) Anderson County 65 Grainger 40…The Mavericks remained unbeaten as their ground game rather than their high-flying air assault, wore down the visiting Grizzlies in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs. Mason Phillips led AC (11-0) with 247 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns, while also accounting for six tackles and a sack on defense. Mr. Football semifinalist Stanton Martin threw for only 170 yards and a score but also added 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Mavericks. Martin’s scoring pass went to Dalton Wilson, who has now caught touchdowns in each of his last 11 games.

Elizabethton 62 Sequoyah 35…Greeneville 56 East Ridge 7…Chattanooga Central 45 Sullivan South 42.

(5A) Oak Ridge 32 Soddy Daisy 7…Catholic 59 Campbell County 21…West 15 Rhea County 12…Fulton 50 Lenoir City 6…Halls 48 David Crockett 21…South-Doyle 44 Tennessee 29…Central 16 Daniel Boone 0…Sevier County 31 Morristown East 14.

(6A) Dobyns-Bennett 30 Ooltewah 7…Farragut 42 Cleveland 28…Bradley Central 41 Science Hill 34…Maryville 28 Bearden 0…

(3A) Kingston 49 West Greene 7…Johnson County 21 Northview Academy 20…Alcoa 55 Claiborne 0…Austin-East 33 Unicoi County 0…

(2A) Rockwood 45 Hampton 13…Meigs County 46 South Greene 7…Sullivan North 22 Cumberland Gap 15…Happy Valley 22 Oneida 0…

(1A) Cloudland 50 Midway 13…Oliver Springs 42 Jellico 8…Coalfield 59 Hancock County 6...Greenback (bye).

ROUND 2 SCHEDULE

4A: Elizabethton at Anderson County…Chattanooga Central at Greeneville

5A: West at Oak Ridge…Fulton at Catholic…South-Doyle at Halls…Central at Sevier County.

6A: Farragut at Maryville…Bradley Central at Dobyns-Bennett.

3A: Austin-East at Johnson County…Kingston at Alcoa.

2A: Rockwood at Sullivan North…Happy Valley at Meigs County.

1A: Oliver Springs at Greenback…Coalfield at Cloudland.