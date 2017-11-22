Home / Obituaries / Pamela M. Lindsay, age 58, of Knoxville

Pamela M. Lindsay, age 58, of Knoxville

Obituaries

Pamela M. Lindsay, age 58, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. She was born on July 15, 1959 in Oak Ridge to the late Preston and Verince Sharp Goforth. Pam enjoyed gymnastics, horseback riding, interior design and cooking. She loved her family especially her granddaughter.

Survived by:
Daughter……….……Andrea Jimenez and husband Justin
Son………………..……Justin Lindsay
Boyfriend……………Paul Lewis
Granddaughter…..Kaiden Jimenez
Brothers……………..Wayne Goforth and wife Laney
and Dan Goforth
Sister…………………..Donna Mitchell and husband Phillip
Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends at the Clinton First Wesleyan Church on Wednesday. November 22, 2017 from 6-7 PM with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jeff Hamilton officiating. www.holleygamble.com

