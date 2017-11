Thursday night, the Oliver Springs Town Council voted to add a $5 fee to all court costs through the city court atfer hearing a presentation from Stephanie Strutner, the executive director of Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention–or ASAP–of Anderson County.

The additional money added by the $5 fee will go to the Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition from cases that originate in the Roane County portion of Oliver Springs and to ASAP for Anderson County cases.