ORT: Stenson trial canceled as mental evaluation ordered

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the trial of an Oak Ridge woman accused of killing her granddaughter in April of 2011, has been canceled and the defendant, 53-year-old Valerie Stenson, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Stenson is accused of killing her 2-year-old granddaughter, Manhattan Inman, whose body was found inside a home on Teller Village Lane on April 17th, 2011. She was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder and four counts of child abuse the following year. The DAs office announced in March of 2012, after her indictment, that the state would seek the death penalty in the toddler’s death.

There has been no official word as to why the trial, which had been scheduled for next month, has been canceled with no makeup date announced.

A state psychiatrist previously deemed Stenson competent to stand trial but a subsequent evaluation conducted by a psychiatrist hired by her defense team could not be completed as the evaluator described Stenson as “paranoid, delusional, and terrified, and when asking general questions about her case, the defendant began speaking in tongues and was unable to answer any questions from that point on or participate in the evaluation.”

According to Oak Ridge Today, in an order filed by Criminal Court Judge Don Elledge referred Stenson to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute in Chattanooga for a maximum of 30 days. She is to be evaluated for both her competency to stand trial and her mental condition at the time of the crime, an insanity defense.

An evaluation of competency to stand trial will determine whether Stenson has the ability to cooperate with her attorneys in her own defense, whether she is aware of and understands the criminal proceedings, and whether she understands the consequences.

An evaluation of mental condition at the time of the crime, the insanity defense, will determine whether Stenson was unable to appreciate the nature of the alleged crimes at the time they were committed and that they were wrong.

Oak Ridge Today also reports that “the next year, Stenson was indicted on nine counts of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and aggravated child endangerment in cases involving three other children. Those charges were filed September 3, 2013. They included three counts each of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and aggravated child endangerment.

Those offenses allegedly occurred between April 15, 2010, and April 15, 2011, and all three victims were under 18, the indictments said. The indictments said the abuse caused serious bodily injury to the children, or caused injury and the abuse was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, or involved the affliction of torture.”

