ORT: RealtyLink working on possible grocery store for AMSE property

(Information from WYSH news partner Oak Ridge Today) RealtyLink, the company developing Main Street Oak Ridge in the center of the city, is reportedly working with a grocery store that could build on property south of the current home of the American Museum of Science and Energy.

But, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Neil Wilson of RealtyLink declined to name the grocery store when asked about it during a Tuesday morning Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce event at TNBank.

The grocery store could be between 50,000 and 55,000 square feet on about 7.4 acres south of AMSE, on what is now mostly a grass field between the museum and South Illinois Avenue.

If the project proceeds, construction could start in 2018, and the new store could open in 2019, Oak Ridge Today reports.

That part of the former AMSE property was transferred from the U.S. Department of Energy to the City of Oak Ridge and then to TN Oak Ridge Illinois LLC, a company affiliated with RealtyLink, after an agreement signed last December.

The 7.4 acres, which was the southernmost portion of the AMSE site, could also have smaller shops, possibly including a tire store, a restaurant, and one other business, Wilson said.