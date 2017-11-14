ORT: OR Council OKs rezoning for land near AMSE

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, on Monday, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning for property that could be developed with a grocery store, retail shops, and restaurants on vacant land south of the American Museum of Science and Energy.

The rezoning of the 7.4 acres had been requested by a company affiliated with RealtyLink, the developer in charge of the Main Street Oak Ridge project.

The rezoning was approved by the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission on October 19. City Council approved it on the first of two monthly meetings on Monday.

In addition to approving the rezoning request, Council approved an associated planned unit development (PUD) preliminary master plan for the project.

Council is expected to consider the rezoning and PUD preliminary master plan on second and final reading during its December meeting.

The property is along South Illinois Avenue between South Tulane Avenue and Badger Avenue.

Documents indicate a grocery or large retail store of about 55,000 square feet could be built on the property, as could three smaller retail or restaurant buildings of about 4,000 to 7,000 square feet, according to Oak Ridge Today.

Last week, Neil Wilson of RealtyLink said the company is working with a grocery store that could build on the former AMSE property, but he declined to name the grocery store. The store hasn’t signed a lease yet, Wilson said, and RealtyLink could know more about the project in March.

The property was once part of the AMSE property and owned by the U.S. Department of Energy, but it has since been transferred to the City of Oak Ridge and then to TN Oak Ridge Illinois LLC as part of an agreement signed last December.