ORT: Oak Ridge Airport subject of Roane meeting

2 mins ago

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Roane County Commission will discuss the Oak Ridge Airport, which would be built at Heritage Center, the former K-25 site, during a workshop scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at the Roane County Courthouse.

While there are still some hurdles to clear, if all goes as planned, construction on the airport could start late next year or early in 2019, taking an estimated 18 months to complete..

The airport is expected to cost between an estimated $35 million to $40 million, and would be funded with a mix of federal funding, state aeronautical commission funding, and local funding from the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

The Airport Authority’s General Aviation Committee approved an airport layout plan in March. The airport layout plan is a detailed document that includes runway lengths, approaches, runway ramps, and taxiways.

The Oak Ridge Airport, which could accommodate general aviation and corporate aircraft but not airliners and other jumbo jets, would be on the south side of Heritage Center, the former K-25 site in west Oak Ridge. It would have a 5,000-foot long runway running parallel to State Route 58 that would accommodate nearly all corporate aircraft.

The FAA has already approved the site, which is in the Roane County portion of Oak Ridge.

