ORT: Man pleads guilty in fatal 2013 crash

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Anderson County man pleaded guilty last week to criminally negligent homicide in the death of a 19-year-old woman in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 25W in May 2013.

28-year-old Justin Lee Seeber also pleaded guilty in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton to reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The crash on May 28, 2013, killed Amber Elaine Smith of Knoxville.

Seeber’s two-year sentence was suspended, and he was placed on state-supervised probation. As a standard offender, his release eligibility was set at 30 percent. If he successfully completes probation, he will not have to go to prison. But if he violates probation, he will have to serve prison time, according to ORT.

Seeber is to obtain a drug and alcohol assessment and comply with any recommendations from that assessment. He is to report back to Criminal Court on January 29 for a status hearing on his payment of court costs.

The crash was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The THP reported at the time of the crash that Seeber, who was then 23, had been driving a 2006 Jaguar XT3 sedan north on Highway 25W shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2013, with three passengers when the car veered off the roadway and hit a ditch before re-entering the road and coming to rest. Smith died in the crash, and Seeber, and the other two passengers were injured. None of the car’s occupants was wearing their seat belts, and the THP report said a seat belt might have saved Smith’s life if she had been wearing it.

For more information, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.