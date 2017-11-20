Home / Local News / ORPD probing shots fired at home

ORPD probing shots fired at home

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 56 Views

Oak Ridge Police are investigating after shots were reported to have been fired at a home on West Bryn Mawr Circle early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 am last Wednesday, according to police, and no one was injured. Bullet holes were reportedly found on the front of the house and on a car parked outside but no one inside was hit. Police reported that four juveniles and two adults were at the house when the incident occurred.

The investigation is continuing and ORPD Investigator Marvell Moore asks that if anyone has any information about last week’s incident, to contact him by telephone at 865-304-9119 or by email at Amoore@oakridgetn.gov.

