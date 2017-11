On Sunday, December 10th, the Oak Ridge Community Band and Wind Ensemble will present their annual “Christmas Concert & Sing-Along” at 3:30pm at First Baptist Church, located at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

This is a FREE performance of familiar Christmas tunes and the opportunity to sing favorite Christmas carols. Refreshments at the conclusion of the program.

For more info: www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.