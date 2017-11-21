ORAU taking applications for Extreme Classroom Makeover

(ORAU) For nine years, ORAU’s Extreme Classroom Makeover has provided winning teachers throughout East Tennessee the opportunity to outfit their classrooms with $25,000 in new technology. From smart boards to laptops and just about everything in between, Extreme Classroom Makeover not only changes classrooms, it has changed the lives of students and teachers alike.

Kyle Roach, 7th grade math teacher at Rutledge Middle School and winner of the 2017 Extreme Classroom Makeover, purchased Chromebooks, smart whiteboards, video editing software and more for his classroom. He believes winning Extreme Classroom Makeover will not only impact his students but how he teaches as well.

“The technology we purchased has allowed me to increase student interactivity,” Roach said. “Math is a visual subject. The students have taken abstract ideas like fractions and created visual representations. They are excited to share their creations and they are able to go back to what they have created, which has helped with retention of crucial skills. There have been many “aha” moments – some from the kids and most from me, as I have learned new ways to introduce skills.”

Applications for the 10th Extreme Classroom Makeover competition are now being accepted. The contest is open to public school math and science teachers who teach 3rd through 10th grades at schools within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Entrants are required to submit a full application and a 3-4 minute video that illustrates potential uses of technology and the need for technology in their classrooms. Deadline for full application and video entries is January 19, 2018. Winners, including runners up and people’s choice, will be announced at the end of March/early April.

For more information on the ORAU Extreme Classroom Makeover contest visit http://www.orau.org/center-for-science-education/classroom-makeover.

Eligible counties

Anderson; Blount; Campbell; Cumberland; Grainger; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sevier and Union.