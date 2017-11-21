Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORAU taking applications for Extreme Classroom Makeover

ORAU taking applications for Extreme Classroom Makeover

Jim Harris 20 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

(ORAU)  For nine years, ORAU’s Extreme Classroom Makeover has provided winning teachers throughout East Tennessee the opportunity to outfit their classrooms with $25,000 in new technology. From smart boards to laptops and just about everything in between, Extreme Classroom Makeover not only changes classrooms, it has changed the lives of students and teachers alike.

Kyle Roach, 7th grade math teacher at Rutledge Middle School and winner of the 2017 Extreme Classroom Makeover, purchased Chromebooks, smart whiteboards, video editing software and more for his classroom. He believes winning Extreme Classroom Makeover will not only impact his students but how he teaches as well.

“The technology we purchased has allowed me to increase student interactivity,” Roach said. “Math is a visual subject. The students have taken abstract ideas like fractions and created visual representations. They are excited to share their creations and they are able to go back to what they have created, which has helped with retention of crucial skills. There have been many “aha” moments – some from the kids and most from me, as I have learned new ways to introduce skills.”

Applications for the 10th Extreme Classroom Makeover competition are now being accepted. The contest is open to public school math and science teachers who teach 3rd through 10th grades at schools within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Entrants are required to submit a full application and a 3-4 minute video that illustrates potential uses of technology and the need for technology in their classrooms. Deadline for full application and video entries is January 19, 2018. Winners, including runners up and people’s choice, will be announced at the end of March/early April.

For more information on the ORAU Extreme Classroom Makeover contest visit http://www.orau.org/center-for-science-education/classroom-makeover.

Eligible counties

Anderson; Blount; Campbell; Cumberland; Grainger; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sevier and Union.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD offers holiday safety tips for shopping, home

(ACSD) The busy holiday season is almost upon us and many people can become victims …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved