OR wreck injures 3

Three women suffered what were described as non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Melton Lake Drive on Sunday evening.

The crash involving the minivan occurred shortly after 6:30 pm on Melton Lake Drive near Rolling Links Boulevard when Oak Ridge Police say that the drive rhad been headed south on melton Lake when the vehicle went off the right side of th eroad and struck a boulder. The minivan careened back into the roadway, where it turned over on to its left side.

All three occupants were briefly trapped and rescue crews ended up having to cut the roof off the van to get them out.

All three were taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center.

The identities of those involved was not immediately available, and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.