Home / Local News / OR wreck injures 3

OR wreck injures 3

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 86 Views

Three women suffered what were described as non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Melton Lake Drive on Sunday evening.

The crash involving the minivan occurred shortly after 6:30 pm on Melton Lake Drive near Rolling Links Boulevard when Oak Ridge Police say that the drive rhad been headed south on melton Lake when the vehicle went off the right side of th eroad and struck a boulder. The minivan careened back into the roadway, where it turned over on to its left side.

All three occupants were briefly trapped and rescue crews ended up having to cut the roof off the van to get them out.

All three were taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center.

The identities of those involved was not immediately available, and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Heaters for Seniors Spaghetti fundraiser Friday

There will be a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to Benefit the Anderson County Office on Aging’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved