OR Senior Center hosting Veterans’ Pancake Brunch

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be honoring the men and women who have served our country, both present and past, with a pancake brunch on Friday, November 10, ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday.

The brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. Pancakes will be available on a first come, first served basis until they are gone. This is a free event for seniors age 50 and over as well as veterans of any age.

The Senior Center requests that anyone planning to attend call (865) 425-3999 to register by Wednesday, November 8. Organizers will need an accurate head count by that date.

For questions about the Veterans Day brunch or any other events organized by the Oak Ridge Senior Center, please call (865) 425-3999.

