OR Senior Center hosting Fall Prevention event

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board

The Oak Ridge Senior Center is hosting a public awareness event on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., that will focus on preventing falls and injuries at home.

Falls are the leading cause of injury and death in older Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four people age 65 and older fall every year.

As a result, a growing number of seniors fear falling and limit their activities and social engagements. Staff at Pierce Physical Therapy of Oak Ridge say this behavior can greatly impact quality of life for seniors, often resulting in further physical decline, depression, social isolation, and feelings of helplessness.

Representatives from Pierce Physical Therapy will lead the discussion on November 14, outlining ways to increase physical mobility for older adults and reduce the risk of falling. The educational talk will be held in the B Room of the senior center. There is no cost for the event, but those who plan to attend are asked to call (865) 425-3999 to reserve a spot.

Pierce Physical Therapy holds exercise classes at the senior center on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For registration or additional information on all the programs and events hosted by the Oak Ridge Senior Center, call (865) 425-3999.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

