OR house fire injures none

Three people escaped without injury after their house caught fire on Northwestern Avenue in Oak Ridge early Sunday.

An adult male and two juveniles were home at the time of the fire, and all three made it out safely.

The fire was reported just after midnight Sunday.

While the cause is under investigation, our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that preliminary information indicates that there was a fire pit in the back yard, and one of the home occupants had carried a log from that fire pit into the house to start a fire in the fireplace. Authoriries say that at some point, the fire escaped the fireplace and spread.

Fire damage was mostly contained to the living room or den area of the home, but there was smoke and heat damage elsewhere in the house.

Oak Ridge Police responded and were reportedly able to help keep the adult from going back inside the house.