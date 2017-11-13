OR defense carries ‘Cats past Rebels

Oak Ridge 16 West 6: As it has all season long, the Wildcat defense carried Oak Ridge to the state quarterfinals and their first-ever meeting with Catholic on Friday at Blankenship Field.

The Wildcats were led on defense by Cobe Angel, who racked up 17 tackles and a sack while also intercepting two passes. Jordan Graham provided an offensive spark with 81 yards rushing, which included a 53-yard scoring romp.

Oak Ridge (10-2) will host second-ranked Catholic (9-3) Friday night at Blankenship Field in the first meeting between these perennial powers. Catholic advanced by rolling over Fulton 44-14. The winner of the Irish/Wildcat game will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Central and South-Doyle in a semifinal matchup. Central advanced by winning at Sevier County 27-20 and South-Doyle rallied on the road to beat Halls 31-28. Both the Bobcats and the Cherokees are 7-5 on the season.