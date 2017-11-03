OR announces leaf collection schedule

(City of Oak Ridge press release) Oak Ridge’s annual citywide leaf pick-up program will begin Monday, November 20, 2017. City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule as closely as possible.

The proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and the amount of leaves. PLEASE NOTE: Streets will be swept approximately two weeks after leaves are picked up in each designated area.

The following guidelines will help make the leaf pick-up process easier for crews and homeowners:

Residents should place their leaves near, but not beyond the curb. Leaves must not be placed on the sidewalk or in the street, parking spaces or drainage ditches due to posing a pedestrian or traffic hazard and possibly clogging the storm drains. Hazards that are created by improperly placed leaves will be removed by the City at the resident’s expense.

Leaves must be free of tree branches and twigs as these can cause the leaf vacuums to clog. Because of their impact on production, leaf piles found to contain these items will not be picked up.

All leaves must be placed outside fenced areas. If there is no other location on your property to rake your leaves, then rake them to the end or side of your driveway. Leaves may be placed in plastic bags and will be picked up at the curb during the scheduled program.

Only leaves will be collected during this fall’s program. Citizens are reminded that the citywide household trash and brush pick-up will be scheduled in April and May.

The leaf pick-up schedule can also be found on the City’s website at www.OakRidgeTN.gov. For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

1 st Week

Monday, Nov. 20 Preserve at Clinch River, West Southwood Lane, East Southwood Lane, Sweetgum Lane, Shagbark Lane, Country Club Estates, Greenview, Whippoorwill Drive, Westview Lane, Weldon Lane, Wesley Lane, Winston Lane, William Lane, Wildcat Lane, Winchester Circle, Wisconsin Avenue

Tuesday, Nov. 21 West Outer Drive from Nebraska Avenue to dead end, Wimberly Lane, Windgate Road, Westwind Drive, Windsong Lane, Oklahoma Avenue, Westover Drive, Wildwood Drive, Mason Lane

Weds., Nov. 22 Nebraska Avenue, Newridge Road, Newell Lane, Normandy Road, Norway Lane, Newton Lane, Newcrest Lane, Naples Lane, Newhaven Road, Netherland Road, Newark Lane, Neville Lane, Newcastle Lane, Newport Drive, Newhope Lane, Nathan Lane, New Bedford Lane, Nantucket Way

Thursday, Nov. 23 Holiday

Friday, Nov. 24 West Outer Drive from Nebraska Avenue to Morningside Drive, Walton Lane, Wendover Circle, Wilderness Lane, Woodridge Lane, Willow Lane

2 nd Week

Monday, Nov. 27 Montana Avenue, West Melbourne Road, Mockingbird Lane, Maltese Lane, Mallard Lane, Meadowlark Lane, Macaw Lane, Maywood Road, Macon Lane, East Melbourne Road, Monticello Road, Moss Road, Miramar Circle, Mohawk Road, Jackson Crossing

Tuesday, Nov. 28 Robertsville Road from East Melbourne Road to Mississippi Avenue, Bradley Avenue, West Bryn Mawr Circle, East Bryn Mawr Circle, Beverly Circle, Butler Road, Byron Lane, Bermuda Road, Briar Road, Bunker Lane, Rand Circle, Wiltshire Estates

Weds., Nov. 29 Windham Road, Windhaven Lane, Moore Lane, Montclair Road, Montreal Lane, Monaco Lane, Middlebury Road, Morgan Road, Morningside Drive, Mississippi Avenue

Thursday, Nov. 30 West Outer Drive from Morningside Drive to Louisiana Avenue, Robertsville Road from Jefferson Avenue to Mississippi Avenue, Salem Road, Scott Lane, Sanford Lane, South Seneca Road, North Seneca Road, Sequoia Lane, Sheridan Circle, Sheridan Place, Stanton Lane, Seymour Lane, Lindale Lane, Lind Place, Lynwood Lane, West Lincoln Road, Louisiana Avenue, Lawrence Lane, Lewis Lane, Lehigh Lane

Friday, Dec. 1 Catch up day

3 rd Week

Monday, Dec. 4 LaSalle Road, Locust Lane, Livingston Road, Loyola Lane, Revere Circle, Regent Circle, Jefferson Avenue, Jonathan Place, Jonathan Lane, East Judd Lane, West Judd Lane, Johnson Road, Jarrett Lane, Jasper Lane, Jay Lane, Jersey Lane, Jellico Lane, Lawton Road, Lancaster Road, South Lansing Road, North Lincoln Circle, East Lincoln Road, South Jefferson Circle, North Jefferson Circle, Latimer Road, Jefferson Court

Tuesday, Dec. 5 West Outer Drive from Louisiana Avenue to North Illinois Avenue, Wellington Circle, Wayside Road, Wayne Place, Wayne Road, Washburn Circle, North Illinois Avenue, Iroquois Road, Ithaca Lane, West Irving Lane, East Irving Lane, Iona Circle, Independence Lane, Indian Place, Indian Lane, Robertsville Road from North Illinois Avenue to Jefferson Avenue, Royce Circle

Weds., Dec. 6 Robertsville Road from Oak Ridge Turnpike to N. Illinois Avenue, Raleigh Road, Robin Lane, Iris Circle, Inca Circle, Ivanhoe Road, Hillside Road, North Hickory Lane, South Hickory Lane, Hickory Place, Henley Road, Henley Place, Henderson Lane, Highland Avenue, East Holston Lane, West Holston Lane, Howard Lane, Hollywood Circle, Hoyt Lane, Hamilton Circle, Hunter Circle, Hunter Place, East Hutchinson Circle, West Hutchinson Circle, Hutchinson Place, Hubbell Place

Thursday, Dec. 7 West Outer Drive from North Illinois Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, Warwick Lane, Ivy Lane, Warrior Circle, Warrior Lane, Waltham Lane, Waltham Place, Walsh Lane, Walpole Lane, Walnut Lane, Wadsworth Circle, Wadsworth Place, Wakeman Lane, Wakefield Road, Wainwright Road, North Walker Lane, South Walker Lane, Wabash Lane, Waddell Circle, Waddell Place, Wade Lane, Wedgewood Road, Westlook Circle, Westoverlook Drive, Westlook Drive

Friday, Dec. 8 Catch up day

4 th Week

Monday, Dec. 11 Outer Drive from Pennsylvania Avenue to Michigan Avenue, Oxford Road, Osage Road, Providence Road, Pennsylvania Avenue from Providence Road to Outer Drive, Pleasant Road, Plymouth Circle, Pomona Road, West Price Lane, East Price Road, Powell Road, Porter Road, Union Road, Pocono Lane, Pine Lane, East Pawley Lane, West Pawley Road, East Passmore Lane, West Passmore Road, Pearl Road, Pelham Road, Peach Road, Poplar Road, Pickwick Lane

Tuesday, Dec. 12 Pennsylvania Avenue from New York Avenue to Providence Road, Vermont Avenue, Valetta Lane, West Vance Road, Vassar Road, Venus Road, Verbena Road, Vernon Road, Victoria Road, Viking Road, Vienna Road, Viola Road, Vista Road, Pacific Road, Packer Road, Palmetto Lane, Paoli Lane, Palmer Road, East Pasadena Road, Panama Road, Pallas Road, Parma Road, Parker Road, North Tulane Avenue, West Pasadena Lane

Weds., Dec. 13 New York Avenue, Norwood Lane, Norris Lane, Norman Lane, Nolan Road, Nixon Road, East Newkirk Lane, West Newkirk Lane, East Newcomb Road, West Newcomb Road, Nesper Road, Tennessee Avenue from New York Avenue to Georgia Avenue, Utah Avenue, Uvalde Lane, Upsal Road, Ulysses Lane, Umbria Lane, Ulena Lane, Underwood Road, Norton Road

Thursday, Dec. 14 Orchard Circle, Orchard Lane, Orkney Road, Michigan Avenue, Moylan Lane, Milton Lane, Mayfair Lane, Meadow Road, Mead Lane, Maple Lane, Marion Road, East Malta Road, Malvern Road, West Malta Road, East Maiden Lane, West Maiden Lane, West Magnolia Lane, East Magnolia Lane, West Madison Lane, East Madison Road

Friday, Dec. 15 Catch up day

5 th Week

Monday, Dec. 18 Outer Drive from Florida Avenue to Michigan Avenue, Oneida Lane, Ontario Lane, Orange Lane, Kentucky Avenue, Kelvin Lane, Kenwyn Road, Keystone Lane, Kimball Lane, Kingsley Road, Kingfisher Lane, Georgia Avenue, East Geneva Lane, West Geneva Lane, Glendale Lane, Gorgas Lane, Gordon Road

Tuesday, Dec. 19 Florida Avenue, East Fairview Road, West Fairview Road, East Farragut Road, West Farragut Road, East Faunce Lane, West Faunce Road, East Fernhill Lane, West Fernhill Road, Firestone Road, East Forest Road, West Forest Lane, Fulton Lane, Tyson Road, Turner Road, Tucker Road

Wednesday Dec. 20 Outer Drive from Florida Avenue to Delaware Avenue, Ogontz Lane, Olean Lane, Olmstead Lane, Olney Lane, Dallas Lane, East Dalton Road, West Dalton Road, East Damascus Road, West Damascus Road, Darwin Lane, Darwin Road, Decatur Road, Delaware Avenue, Delmar Circle, Devon Lane, Dewey Road, Disston Road, Ditman Lane, Dixie Lane

Thursday, Dec. 21 East Tennessee Avenue from California Avenue to Georgia Avenue, Tabor Road, Tacoma Road, North Tampa Lane, South Tampa Lane, Taylor Road, Temple Road, Thayer Lane, Thelma Road, Thornton Road, Tilden Road, Townsend Road, Tomlinson Road, Trevose Lane

Friday, Dec. 22 Catch up day