Opioid epidemic focus of Wednesday event

Jim Harris

There will be a presentation on the opioid drug epidemic this evening (Wednesday November 29th) at Robertsville Middle School in Oak Ridge.

The presentation is being hosted by the offices of Safe Schools and Coordinated School Health. The public is invited to the presentation, which is being held in the school auditorium.

The evening will include a screening of the film “Chasing the Dragon.” Following the film, the group will engage in a panel discussion with former Drug Enforcement Administration agent Neil Morgenstern as well as representatives from Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, Ridgeview Behavioral Health, and ASAP of Anderson County.

The doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to provide those who attend an opportunity to visit with area mental health, drug prevention, treatment, and recovery agencies. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m.

Students in grade 8 and below must be accompanied by their parent/guardian.

Oak Ridge High School students only may attend unaccompanied with a note from their parents.

