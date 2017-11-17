Opal Owens Lamb, age 94, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at her residence. Opal was born on October 19, 1923 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Marion J. and Delia Daugherty Owens. Opal was a member of Fratersville Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and friends and going to church. In addition to her parents, Opal is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Bill Lamb, sisters: Lois Duff, Faye Freeman, Noble Patty, and Betty Parrish, and brothers: Cleo Owens, Dunk Owens, and Marion Owens Jr.

Survivors:

Sons Bobby Jack Lamb Lake City

Ronnie Lamb and wife Connie Lake City

Ricky Lamb Lake City

Special Son Jake Lamb and Mary Clinton

Daughter Janet Wright and Gary Lake City

Grandchildren Tyler and Travis Lamb

Cammie McAllister

Leigh Ann Rhea

Todd Lamb

Alisha Owen

Special Friend Mary Carden

And a host of other family members and friends

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Opal’s caregivers: Joyce Carroll, Mary Nolan, Elaine Sharp, Sherry Wilson, as well as Amedysis Hospice for their care.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, November 17, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral home in Lake City

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, November 17, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.