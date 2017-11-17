Home / Obituaries / Opal Owens Lamb, age 94, of Lake City

Opal Owens Lamb, age 94, of Lake City

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Opal Owens Lamb, age 94, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at her residence. Opal was born on October 19, 1923 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Marion J. and Delia Daugherty Owens. Opal was a member of Fratersville Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and friends and going to church. In addition to her parents, Opal is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Bill Lamb, sisters: Lois Duff, Faye Freeman, Noble Patty, and Betty Parrish, and brothers: Cleo Owens, Dunk Owens, and Marion Owens Jr.
Survivors:
Sons                           Bobby Jack Lamb                                                    Lake City
                                    Ronnie Lamb and wife Connie                             Lake City
                                    Ricky Lamb                                                               Lake City
Special Son              Jake Lamb and Mary                                               Clinton
Daughter                   Janet Wright and Gary                                            Lake City
Grandchildren          Tyler and Travis Lamb
                                    Cammie McAllister
                                    Leigh Ann Rhea
                                    Todd Lamb
                                    Alisha Owen
Special Friend          Mary Carden
And a host of other family members and friends
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Opal’s caregivers: Joyce Carroll, Mary Nolan, Elaine Sharp, Sherry Wilson, as well as Amedysis Hospice for their care.
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, November 17, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral home in Lake City
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, November 17, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Robert A. Hosford, age 90

Robert A. Hosford, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at The Lantern …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved