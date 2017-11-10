Home / Featured / On the Air: Championship spots to be decided in Phoenix

On the Air: Championship spots to be decided in Phoenix

Jim Harris 1 min ago

Here on WYSH, we have a tripleheader of NASCAR racing from the Phoenix International Raceway that begins tonight at 8:00 on WYSH and WQLA with the Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150, the final race before next weekend’s championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Five drivers are still alive for the final three spots int he so-called Championship 4, who will race for the series title next Friday. Defending champ Johnny Sauter has qualified based upon his win last weekend at Texas, and both Christopher Bell and Matt Crafton appear to be well-postioned points-wise to advance to the final round. Rookie Austin Cindric holds the final transfer spot heading into this weekend, nine points ahead of Ben Rhodes and 39 ahead of John Hunter Nemechek.

The XFinity Series heads to the desert Saturday at 3:00 for the Ticket Galaxy 200 right here on WYSH and WQLA. All four spots in next weekend’s championship round are still up for grabs as none of the title contenders have won during this round of the playoffs.

Sunday at 1:30 on WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM, we have live coverage of the Monster Energy Cup Series Can-Am 500 from Phoenix, where one of the spots in the Championship Four is still up for grabs. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have all qualified to race for the championship, leaving Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson to fight for the fourth and final spot.

