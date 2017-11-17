Officials invite you to “Shop Oak Ridge” this holiday season

(Submitted) The City of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce are inviting everyone to “Shop Oak Ridge” this holiday season with a special kickoff event to be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at Main Street Oak Ridge.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. under the tent in Main Street Oak Ridge, the 58-acre mixed use retail development that replaced the Oak Ridge Mall. The property was sold to RealtyLink in June 2016 and demolition of the former mall began in July 2016. Less than a year later, it had been replaced with a new concept and new stores. Businesses that have opened locations in Main Street Oak Ridge include:

· Dick’s Sporting Goods · PetSmart · T.J.Maxx · Electronic Express · Rack Room Shoes · Ulta · Maurices · Rue 21 · More to come…

Anchor stores JCPenney and Belk have remained open throughout the demolition and construction.

Local shoppers are invited to come see the progress in Main Street Oak Ridge, learn about the next phase of development and get a head start on Black Friday shopping.Coupons and giveaways from participating stores will be available in limited supply. Residents and visitors are also encouraged to check out the unique retail, grocery and restaurant options across the City, including those in historic shopping centers like Jackson Square and Grove Center.

“The lights are shining brighter in our city than they have in 20 years,” Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch said. “As we approach the holiday season, it’s vital that we remind our citizens and neighboring communities to shop in Oak Ridge, taking advantage of the convenience offered by a variety of new and established businesses.”

Attendees for the Shop Oak Ridge kickoff event should look for the tent set up next door to Electronic Express, located at 213 East Main Street. Main Street Oak Ridge is bordered by S. Illinois Avenue, S. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge Turnpike, and S. Rutgers Avenue. The site is accessible from all four roads. Construction is active near S. Rutgers and Wilson Street, so please use caution when travelling in that area. For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (865) 483-1321.