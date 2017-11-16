Oak Ridge’s Pope among inductees in to TN Sports Hall of Fame 2018 class

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced the twelve inductees to be enshrined at its 52ndAnnual Induction Banquet on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Omni-Nashville Hotel. The class includes five former University of Tennessee athletes and Oak Ridge High School football legend Jackie Pope.

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Jackie Pope is already in the Oak Ridge Hall of Fame as well as the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame. Among his accomplishments in high school, Pope averaged 17.2 yards a carry in Oak Ridge’s 1958 state and national championship year, rushing for 1,571 yards while only playing in the first half of many of the games. He also threw for another 800 yards that season.

Oak Ridge was 27-2 while Pope was a starter.

Pope was named a high school All-American, and was also an All-American football player at Middle Tennessee State University, where he was a multi-sport athlete.

In addition to Pope, those joining the previously announced 2018 class that includes former Tennessee Titan All-Pro Safety Blaine Bishop and Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, James Haslam II, owner of the Cleveland Browns and a major benefactor of the University of Tennessee, are:

Chuck Kriese, winningest coach in ACC Tennis history and four time recipient of the National Coach of the Year Award;

Joe Allison, University of Memphis Kicker and the winner of the inaugural Lou Groza Award in 1992;

Allan Houston, University of Tennessee Basketball star and current General Manager for the Westchester Knicks;

Johnnie Jones, University of Tennessee Running Back;

Raleigh McKenzie, University of Tennessee Center and current College Scout for the Oakland Raiders;

Reggie McKenzie, University of Tennessee Linebacker and current General Manager of the Oakland Raiders;

Tim Mack, 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist Pole Vaulter;

George Quarles, registered over 200 victories at Maryville High School, and is currently the Associate Head Coach at Furman University.

This class also includes the posthumous inductions of Tigerbelle Isabelle Daniels Holston, a member of Tennessee State University’s AAU champion relay team for five years and Olympic Bronze Medalist, and Glenn McCadams, who served as head football coach of Lipscomb Academy for 31 years, winning three state championships.

Tickets and sponsor packages for the induction banquet weekend can be purchased by contacting Lynn Powell Toy at 615.202.3996 orlynnpowelltoy@gmail.com.