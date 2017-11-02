Home / Featured / Oak Ridge: Traffic light pole installation to close NB lanes of Lafayette Saturday

Oak Ridge: Traffic light pole installation to close NB lanes of Lafayette Saturday

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Both northbound lanes of Lafayette Drive at the intersection with Emory Valley Road will be closed for a period of time on Saturday, November 4, 2017, so that crews can reinstall a traffic signal pole.

The lane closure is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and expected to last approximately five hours. Signs will be posted in the affected area to notify drivers.

All northbound traffic on Lafayette Drive will be directed to turn right onto Emory Valley Road. Left turns from Lafayette onto Gettysburg Avenue will not be permitted. Emory Valley Road and the southbound lanes of Lafayette Drive will be unaffected.

Traffic arriving at the intersection from Gettysburg Avenue will only be allowed to turn right onto Lafayette Drive or continue straight onto Emory Valley Road. No left turns from Gettysburg onto northbound Lafayette will be possible during the lane closure.

Drivers should plan for potential traffic delays and use alternate routes if possible. While the work is estimated at five hours, unforeseen circumstances could extend the closure period.

Please use caution and be mindful of utility workers, vehicles and equipment when traveling near the work zone. Questions about the lane closure can be directed to the City of Oak Ridge Electric Department at (865) 425-1803.

