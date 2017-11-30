Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Senior center to host Holiday Reception

The Oak Ridge Senior Center will host a Holiday Reception for area senior citizens on Friday, December 8, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held in the gymnasium of the Civic Center.

Local seniors are invited for a light lunch of sandwiches, chips and cookies, as well as holiday music and fellowship. The senior center’s guitar group will be playing live Christmas music. Bingo will be offered and door prizes given away. Goodie bags will also be given out while supplies last.

The event is sponsored by the Oak Ridge Senior Center and made possible by many generous donations from area businesses, according to a city press release.

Questions about this event or others organized by the senior center should be directed to Linda McGhee, Recreation Manager of Senior Programs, at (865) 425-3999.

