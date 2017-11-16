Oak Ridge Senior Advisory Board work session

(Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Senior Advisory Board will be holding a work session meeting on Monday, November 20th at noon in the gymnasium of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. The Board will be discussing the layout of the billiards room in the new senior center design project. Board members and other interested citizens are invited to attend. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Senior Center Recreation Manager Linda McGhee at lmcghee@oakridgetn.gov or (865) 425-3999.
