The city of Oak Ridge is letting citizens know that the City’s contracted meter readers will be in the field this weekend, definitely on Saturday, November 11th, and possibly on Sunday, November 12th as well.

The Olameter contractors are expected to begin work around 7 a.m. The city says that all contractors will be carrying credentials that identify them as a contracted meter reader. Additional questions can be directed to the City of Oak Ridge Electric Department at (865) 425-1803.