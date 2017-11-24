Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 1st

Oak Ridge Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 1st

(Submitted)  The Oak Ridge Woman’s Club and the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will sponsor the annual Christmas tree lighting and reception on Friday, December 1, 2017, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Participants should gather at the Secret City Commemorative Walk on the east side of the Oak Ridge Library parking lot for a brief ceremony.  Following the tree lighting, a reception will be held in the Civic Center gymnasium. Participants will enjoy seasonal music and refreshments provided by the Oak Ridge Woman’s Club Civic Affairs Committee.  Questions can be directed to the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450. For additional information on events and programs organized by the Recreation and Parks Department, visit www.orrecparks.org.

