Norris Veterans day event announced

The public is invited to this year’s Norris Veterans Day event sponsored by the Norris Lions Club.

This year, the ceremony will be held on November 10th, one day ahead of the national observance on Saturday, November 11th. The activities will begin at 9:30 A.M. in the Lions Club Community Pavilion, located in next to the Norris Middle School building. Light snacks and drinks will be served to all attendees.

Veterans will be asked to register in order for the community to have a current list of all veterans who live in or near Norris. At approximately 10:45 A.M. everyone will walk to the front of the Post Office for a short and dignified ceremony.

After a few very brief welcoming remarks we will have a flag ceremony accompanied by a group of trumpeters from the Anderson County High School Band.

Lieutenant Colonel William Grieves will then place a memorial wreath honoring all veterans on the newly completed permanent wreath stand provided by the Keep Norris Beautiful organization.

Following this brief ceremony, participants will walk to the front of the Norris Middle School, some carrying historic American flags, and line up in front of the school flagpole. The entire student body will be present just in front of the school. Standing side by side, veterans will observe the students as they conduct a separate flag ceremony accompanied again by the ACHS Honors Bugle Group.

Each veteran will be individually introduced by a student. At the completion of the ceremony each veteran will individually be invited to join the students for lunch in the cafeteria.

All veterans in the Norris area are encouraged to join the gathering and enjoy this special event. For more information, contact Wayne Morris by phone at 865 494-6975.