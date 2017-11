The annual Norris Lions Club Turkey Shoot begins Saturday November 4th.

The turkey shoot will be held on consecutive Saturdays, November 4th, 11th and 18th, each day from 8 am to 2pm.

The turkey shoot site is located approximately 2.5 miles from Interstate 75 at the Norris-Clinton Exit heading towards Andersonville (or 1.1 miles from the traffic light at Norris).