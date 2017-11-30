Home / Local News / No new info in fatal Sunday shooting

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Following up on a story we first reported Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting death of a man in the Frost Bottom community on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home on Back Half Moon Road at around 5 pm Sunday and reported that when they arrived, they found 62-year-old Buford Glenn Phillips dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

WYSH reached out to the ACSD Thursday morning for a status update on the investigation but were told by Chief Deputy Mark Lucas that the case remains under investigation and that there is “nothing to release at this time.”

The TBI is assisting the Sheriff’s Department with their investigation and as soon as more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

