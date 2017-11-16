NASCAR Championships up for grabs this weekend

This weekend is a tripleheader of championship NASCAR racing here at the Radio Ranch and we will close out the 2017 season in grand fashion at Homestead-Miami Speedway!

It all begins Friday night at 7:30 pm when the Camping World Truck Series runs the Ford Eco-Boost 200. The four drivers with a chance for a championship are defending champ Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Christopher Bell, and rookie Austin Cindric.

Saturday afternoon, the XFinity Series settles its championship with the Ford Eco-Boost 300, where Justin Allgaier, rookie Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler and Daniel Suarez will make up the “Championship Four.” Live coverage begins at 3:00 Saturday on WYSH and WQLA.

Sunday afternoon’s main event is so big we have to put it on three stations as Merle FM gets into the act with the Monster Energy Cup Series Ford Eco-Boost 400, where Martin Truex Jr. will try to cap his magical season with his first series championship, but will have to get through past champions Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski to do it. We drop the green flag on the final race of the 2017 NASCAR season Sunday at 1:30 pm.