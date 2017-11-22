Nancy Mae (Shirley) Clemons, age 83, of Kingston passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born June 19, 1934 in Joliet, Illinois. Shirley was a member of Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Potters House Fellowship. She retired from the office at Roane Hosiery. After retiring she volunteered in her daughters’ class at Kingston Elementary School. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking large meals for her family and never mastered cooking small meals but always had each persons’ favorite dish. She was an avid gardener and took pride in her beautiful flowers. She also loved birds, especially red cardinals & hummingbirds. But foremost in her life was her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Lovell Oldfield Nussmeyer; brother, Ray Nussmeyer; sister, Pearl Coffey.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 61 years Clyde Clemons of Kingston

Daughter Sharon Watkins & husband, Dennis of Kingston

Grandchildren Lucas Watkins & wife, Andrey of Kingston

Great-grandchildren Emerson, Elizabeth & Hannah Mae

Sister Lois Gatlin of Joliet, IL

Jean Miller of Knoxville

Carol Poston & husband, Bethel of Harriman

The family would like to send a special thanks to the caregivers at the Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Kyle Beverly officiating. Interment will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, November 24, 2017 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s of Tennessee or to Potters House Fellowship. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.