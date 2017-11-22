Home / Obituaries / Mrs. Glenda “Shirley” Jones, age 83 of Clinton

Mrs. Glenda “Shirley” Jones, age 83 of Clinton

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 43 Views

Mrs. Glenda “Shirley” Jones, age 83 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at UT Medical Center. She is of a family of 13 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Jones of Clinton;  sister, Nellie Maude Robbins of Clinton; two grandsons, Brennan Jones and Zachery Mostnger.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 24, 2017 from 1-2 pm with services to follow at 2 pm with Rev. Allen Giles. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bonnie Jean Braden Long, age 86, of Briceville

Bonnie Jean Braden Long, age 86, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 17, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved