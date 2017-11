Mr. Football finalists to be announced Monday

(TSSAA) The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top 16 backs and linemen in eight classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 16th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Anderson County junior quarterback Stanton Martin was named a semifinalist last week and will wait to find out if he is among the three finalists on Monday November 13th.

Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at http://www.titansonline.com/community/mr-football-awards.html on Monday, November 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

Five semifinalists for each category were announced on Friday, November 3. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. With the “Kicker of the Year” award, that makes for a total of 10 award categories.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2017 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 33rd year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2017 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided atwww.titansonline.com.

The list of semifinalists can be found here http://tssaa.org/mr-football-semifinalists-2017/