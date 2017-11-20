Home / Local News / MMC, SEIU back at table, contract extended through Nov. 28

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge and the union representing over 800 hospital workers are headed back to the negotiating table after agreeing last week to an additional day of negotiations today (Monday November 20th).

The existing contract between the hospital and Service Employees International Union, Local 205, was originally set to expire last month but both sides agreed to extend it through November 15th while the two sides tried to come together on a new labor deal. Last week, the contract was extended through November 28th.

The hospital made an offer last week that was overwhelmingly rejected by union members during 12 hours of voting on Monday November 13th. The union says the hospital’s proposal would cut wages for new workers, which in turn, could risk staffing levels and quality of care.

