Military Veterans Appreciation Breakfast to precede Parade Saturday

Saturday is Veterans Day and on our Community Bulletin Board, we have been letting you know about the activities in our area being held to honor the men and women of our military.

One of the main events will be the annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade, which begins at 10 am Saturday, but that won’t be the first event of the day honoring veterans.

Since this Saturday, November 11th–Veterans Day–is also the second Saturday of the month, it works out nicely that it is also the next Anderson County Military Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.

This month, veterans are encouraged, but not required, to wear their uniforms to the breakfast then walk over to watch the Veterans Day Parade that begins at 10 a.m. The parade route begins on Market Street, then moves down Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Joe Walker. The breakfast will be held Saturday, November 11 at the Clinton Community Center with the “Chow line” opening at 8:30am, followed by a brief program at 9 a.m. The special guest speaker this month will be Lieutenant Commander Don Thomas, U.S. Navy Reserve (Retired) Chaplain Corps.

To learn more, send an e-mail to VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast—Anderson County.