Home / Obituaries / Michael Grainger Sr., age 59 of Rocky Top

Michael Grainger Sr., age 59 of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 13 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Michael Grainger Sr., age 59 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at his home in Rocky Top.  Michael was proud of his family and loved his children and grandchildren.  He was a collector of hats and an avid NASCAR fan.  Michael was a veteran with the U.S. Army.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Grainger; and wife Melody Grainger.

Michael is survived by his father, Paul Grainger of Prestonburg, KY; son, Michael Grainger Jr. of Rocky Top, TN; daughters, Nikki Brothers and husband Jon of Jacksonville, AL, Joy Rowe of Rocky Top, TN, Suzy Grainger of Lafollette, TN; brother, Eric Grainger of Oakwood, GA; sisters, Angela Talbott and husband Bill of Somerset, KY, Kimberly Simpson and husband Steve of Prestonburg, KY, and Lisa Grainger of KY; 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary LLC, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Michael’s family will receive his friends from 1:00pm – 3:00pm on Sunday, November 26, 2017 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his celebration of life to follow at 3:00pm with Dusty Brock officiating.  Michael’s interment will follow his celebration of life at Robbins Cemetery in the Dutch Valley community in Rocky Top, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James Jerome Hutton, age 87 of Clinton

James Jerome Hutton, age 87 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on November 23, 2017 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved