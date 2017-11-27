Michael Grainger Sr., age 59 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at his home in Rocky Top. Michael was proud of his family and loved his children and grandchildren. He was a collector of hats and an avid NASCAR fan. Michael was a veteran with the U.S. Army.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Grainger; and wife Melody Grainger.

Michael is survived by his father, Paul Grainger of Prestonburg, KY; son, Michael Grainger Jr. of Rocky Top, TN; daughters, Nikki Brothers and husband Jon of Jacksonville, AL, Joy Rowe of Rocky Top, TN, Suzy Grainger of Lafollette, TN; brother, Eric Grainger of Oakwood, GA; sisters, Angela Talbott and husband Bill of Somerset, KY, Kimberly Simpson and husband Steve of Prestonburg, KY, and Lisa Grainger of KY; 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary LLC, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Michael’s family will receive his friends from 1:00pm – 3:00pm on Sunday, November 26, 2017 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his celebration of life to follow at 3:00pm with Dusty Brock officiating. Michael’s interment will follow his celebration of life at Robbins Cemetery in the Dutch Valley community in Rocky Top, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.