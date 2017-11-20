Michael Dale, age 58 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father and biological father on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center after complications with severe liver conditions. Throughout his life he loved computers, grilling out and was a gourmet chef, and photography. He was preceded in death by his loving father, Allen Dale.

He was survived by:

Very loving wife…………… Susan Dale of Clinton, TN

Beloved mother…………… Kathy Harrell Dale of Montgomery, AL

Brothers……………………. Rob Dale & wife Cindy of Wetumpka, AL

Chris Dale & wife Debi of Montgomery, AL

Corey Dale & wife Windi of Montgomery, AL

Brother-in-law…………. Jerry Owens

Brother-in-law and sister-in-law… Charles and Diane Hicks

His two cats he loved….. Persia and Midnight

Very much loved nieces and nephews

His family will have a celebration of life service in Montgomery, AL for his family in Alabama and one in Clinton, TN for his family and friends here. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com