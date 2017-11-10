Medieval madness returns to Clinton ES

The annual Clinton Elementary School PTO’s Medieval Madness Carnival will be held on Friday November 17th from 4 to 7 pm. Everyone is invited to this community event, and admission is free. Tickets will be necessary for all activities and will cost $1 for 2 tickets. $10 armbands will also be available for unlimited use of the inflatables that will be set up.

There will be games, food, fun and more, and all the money raised will support the academic activities at CES.

Medieval Madness will take place on the front lawn of the school.