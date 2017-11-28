Martin misses out on Mr. Football Award

The 2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards were handed out during a luncheon in Nashville on Monday.

Three players from East Tennessee brought home hardware identifying them as the best players in their respective divisions for 2017, based on not only their regular season perfomance on the field, but also for their academic prowess and character.

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners.

In Division I, Class 1A, Coalfield’s dual-threat quarterback and defensive back Parker McKinney was named Mr. Football.

In Division I, Class 5A, Catholic lineman Cade Mays, a former UT commit, took home the trophy.

In Division I, Class 4A, Greeneville quarterback Cade Ballard was awarded Mr. Football. Anderson County’s Stanton Martin was a finalist for the 4A award, but since he is just a junior, will have a chance to win it again next season.

Below, you will find the TSSAA press release and a complete list of the award recipents for 2017.

(Submitted) Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2017 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans.

More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2017 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

The awards were presented to the top back and lineman in each of the eight classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.

2017 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

Division I, Class 1A

Parker McKinney, Coalfield

Division I, Class 2A

Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central

Division I, Class 3A

Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh Egypt

Division I, Class 4A

Cade Ballard, Greeneville

Division I, Class 5A

Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic

Division I, Class 6A

Savion Davis, Riverdale

Division II, Class A

Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian

Division II, Class AA

Eric Gray, Lausanne

Division II, Class AAA

Bill Norton, Christian Brothers

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County