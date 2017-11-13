Martin, Mavericks quell Cyclones, ready for tilt at top-ranked Greeneville

Anderson County 38 Elizabethton 21: The Anderson County Mavericks advanced to the state quarterfinals and a showdown with #1-ranked Greeneville as they downed Elizabethton Friday night in Clinton.

The Mavericks were once again led by junior QB Stanton Martin, who did what he has done all year long, completing 28 of his 35 passes for 385 yards and three (3) touchdowns, while also accounting for 112 rushing yards and a touchdown. Two of his scoring passes went to Dalton Wilson, who ended up with nine grabs for 179 yards. Friday’s was the 12th consecutive game in which Wilson has caught at least one touchdown. Mason Phillips added 74 yards rushing and a touchdown while also punishing the Cyclones on defense with 10 tackles and two sacks.

The 12-0, 2nd-ranked Mavericks will travel Friday to face 12-0 and top-ranked Greeneville in a state 4A quarterfinal, after Greeneville pasted Chattanooga Central 49-12.