Home / Featured / Martin, Mavericks quell Cyclones, ready for tilt at top-ranked Greeneville

Martin, Mavericks quell Cyclones, ready for tilt at top-ranked Greeneville

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

Anderson County 38 Elizabethton 21: The Anderson County Mavericks advanced to the state quarterfinals and a showdown with #1-ranked Greeneville as they downed Elizabethton Friday night in Clinton.

The Mavericks were once again led by junior QB Stanton Martin, who did what he has done all year long, completing 28 of his 35 passes for 385 yards and three (3) touchdowns, while also accounting for 112 rushing yards and a touchdown. Two of his scoring passes went to Dalton Wilson, who ended up with nine grabs for 179 yards. Friday’s was the 12th consecutive game in which Wilson has caught at least one touchdown. Mason Phillips added 74 yards rushing and a touchdown while also punishing the Cyclones on defense with 10 tackles and two sacks.

The 12-0, 2nd-ranked Mavericks will travel Friday to face 12-0 and top-ranked Greeneville in a state 4A quarterfinal, after Greeneville pasted Chattanooga Central 49-12.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Byron punches ticket to championship round

(MRN) William Byron punched his ticket into the Championship Four Saturday at Phoenix Raceway by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved