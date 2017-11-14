Home / Obituaries / Martha Olevia Adams, age 85 of Clinton

Martha Olevia Adams, age 85 of Clinton

Martha Olevia Adams, age 85 of Clinton passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Greenfield Assisted Living. Throughout her life she loved painting and was very artistic, spending time with her family, was of the Baptist faith and a very religious person.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Walter Adams; parents, Dancy and Ruby Sumner; sisters, Rose and Jean.

She is survived by:

Daughters……………….        Brenda Lawson of Knoxville

                  Teresa Adams of Clinton

Son……………………..             Lowell Adams, Jr. & wife Melissa of Austin, TX

6 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

Sister…………………….          Joan Melitti

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends in North Carolina and Tennesseee.

 

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow at 8pm with her son, Lowell Adams, Jr. officiating.  Her graveside will be 11:30 amThursdayat East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery off John Seiver Hwy. in Knoxville.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

