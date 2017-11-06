Margaret Patt Everett, age 85 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord Friday, November3, 2017 after a hard 7 ½ year battle with cancer. She was a member of Calvery Baptist Church. She had a love for life and enjoyed people. She was a wonderful, giving mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by her parents , Maynard and Mamie Patt; granddaughter, Stevi Smith; son, Greg Smith and daughter-in-law, Kim Smith; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by a special long time friend, Don O’Dell; daughter, Pam (Steve) Harris; son, Shawn (Mandy) Richardson; grandchildren, Kory Hays, Griffin Bond, Rylee and Sydney Richardson; sister, Charlotte Berrier; special nieces Barbie, Walta, Kay and Janice; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 pm with a service to follow at 8 pm in the chapel. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

