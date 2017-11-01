LWVOR announces November ‘Lunch with the League’ schedule

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge have announced the Lunch with the League schedule for November.

On Tuesday November 7, Maggie McNally, Director of Women’s Services, YWCA Knoxville, will discuss “New YWCA Services Coming to Oak Ridge & Anderson County.”

On Tuesday November 21, Robert Kennedy, Senior Systems Engineer at Tetra Tech’s Oak Ridge office, will discuss “Geothermal Electricity Developments in East Africa.”

Lunches from the Soup Kitchen are available for $8. Lunch with the League is open to the public and reservations are not required. We provide coffee, water and tea. Lunch with the League is at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike from 11:45 am to 1 pm, with lunches available beginning at 11:30 am.