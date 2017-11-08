Home / Obituaries / Louis Lonnie Parks, age 84, of Lake City

Louis Lonnie Parks, age 84, of Lake City

Louis Lonnie Parks, age 84, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2017 at his residence. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late James Columbus and Ruby Lay Parks. Lonnie was a US Air Force Veteran who loved gardening, hiking, hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.  He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Ronald Parks, brothers, James E. Parks and Don Parks and sister, Betty Sue Foust.

Survivors:

Wife of 62 Years                                 Mary Foust Parks                                           Lake City

Special Nephew                                  Jr. & Diane Parks                                           Lake City

Sister-in-laws                                      Wilma Albert & husband T.J.                          Oak Ridge

                                                            Caroline Parks                                                Lake City

                                                            Sheila Snodgrass                                           Knoxville

Brother-in-law                                     James Foust & Bonnie                                   Oak Ridge

Special Cousin                                    Donna McCarter & Husband Sam                 Kingston

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 9, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stan Slover officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:00 AM Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for Lonnie’s interment with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 154.

You may also view Lonnie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

