Louis Lonnie Parks, age 84, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2017 at his residence. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late James Columbus and Ruby Lay Parks. Lonnie was a US Air Force Veteran who loved gardening, hiking, hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Ronald Parks, brothers, James E. Parks and Don Parks and sister, Betty Sue Foust.

Survivors:

Wife of 62 Years Mary Foust Parks Lake City

Special Nephew Jr. & Diane Parks Lake City

Sister-in-laws Wilma Albert & husband T.J. Oak Ridge

Caroline Parks Lake City

Sheila Snodgrass Knoxville

Brother-in-law James Foust & Bonnie Oak Ridge

Special Cousin Donna McCarter & Husband Sam Kingston

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 9, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stan Slover officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:00 AM Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for Lonnie’s interment with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 154.

