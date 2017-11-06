Lisa Jane Ezell, age 56 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born June 23, 1961 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a member of Valley View Missionary Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved camping working in her flower beds, and antique shopping. She was preceded in death by her father, Burl Webber; brothers, Donnie and Terry Cooper.
She is survived by:
Husband…………………. Darryl Ezell of Clinton
Son………………………… Ricky Ezell & wife Tonya of Clinton
Mother………………. Jewell Webber of Clinton
Sister………………… Darlene Arnn & husband Mike of Clinton
Brothers…………….. Benny Cooper of Anderson County
Henderson “H.E.” Cooper & wife Sherry of LaFollette
Brother-in-law………… Ronnie Ezell & wife Sue of Andersonville
Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Mt. Olive Church Cemetery in Andersonville. Holley Gamble Funeral in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com