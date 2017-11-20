Home / Community Bulletin Board / Lifeguard certification course over holiday break in Oak Ridge

(Oak Ridge press release)  Registration is now open for a lifeguard certification course offered over winter break by the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department.

Classes will be held at the Oak Ridge Civic Center indoor pool facility, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Winter 2017 class dates are Wednesday, December 27, through Saturday, December 30. Classes will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.

Participants must be at least 15 years old and be able to pass a prerequisite swim test. Students are required to attend all sessions in order to receive their certification. Internet and email access are necessary to complete course content.

Standard registration will be available through December 21. Online registration will be available until December 25 and can be completed at the following link: bit.ly/ORWinter2017LifeguardClass.

The registration fee for the course is $135. There is also a $35 non-refundable American Red Cross fee that will need to be paid online. Space in the class is limited. Registration for the spring 2018 lifeguard certification course will open in January. The spring course will be held March 12-15.

Any questions about lifeguard certifications can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Aquatics Manager at (865) 425-3441.

