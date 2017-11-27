Home / Featured / LaFollette teacher arrested at school now a former teacher

Jim Harris

The LaFollette Elementary School teacher arrested earlier this month at the school has been fired.

Campbell County school officials say that 49-year-old Stephanie Goins, who had been placed on leave while the incident was investigated, was terminated last week.

Goins, a now-former first-grade teacher, was arrested on November 15th after an assistant principal went to her classroom to deliver a message and suspected that the teacher was under the influence. She notified the School Resource Officer, who then called her to the school office. She admitted to taking Neurontin and Effexor before school. She was given field sobriety texts, which she failed, and was arrested on charges of public intoxication, drinking alcohol on school property and possessing alcohol on school property after an unopened can of beer was found in her purse in her classroom.

Goins was released on bond the day after her arrest.

