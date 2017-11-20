LaFollette elementary school teacher arrested

A first grade teacher at LaFollette Elementary School was placed on leave last week after she was arrested at school for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was called after an assistant principal went to the classroom of 49-year-old Stephanie Goins of LaFollette on Wednesday to give her a message and detected what she believed to be the odor of alcohol.

Goins was arrested and taken to the Campbell County Jail on charges of public intoxication and possessing alcohol on school property. She was released after posting a $5000 bond.

She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.